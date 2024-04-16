The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

