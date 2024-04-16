Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops One Day Volume of $106,375.51

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.82 million and approximately $106,375.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00006491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,085.30 or 0.99984073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05636924 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,778.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

