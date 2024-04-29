Verasity Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.92 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

