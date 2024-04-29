Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.16 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $690.87 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00055722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,530,491,456 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.