Saga (SAGA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.92 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Saga has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00005757 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $324.32 million and approximately $79.92 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 35,671,540.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,004,363,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,004,232,068 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.5553384 USD and is down -9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $108,229,240.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

