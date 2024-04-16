Keel Point LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.