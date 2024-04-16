Lunt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,145. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

