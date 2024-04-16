Prosperitas Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prosperitas Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 401,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,735. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

