Lunt Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EIRL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. 968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

