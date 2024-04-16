Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 253.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. 932,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,735. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

