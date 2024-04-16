Prosperitas Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

