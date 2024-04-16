Bison Wealth LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

