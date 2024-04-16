Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.44. 200,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,552. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

