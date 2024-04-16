Reviewing Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Fuji Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fuji Media and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -21.01% -72.09% -21.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A $100.40 0.14 fuboTV $1.37 billion 0.31 -$287.45 million ($1.07) -1.31

This table compares Fuji Media and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fuji Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuji Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fuji Media and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 3 3 0 2.50

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 144.05%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Fuji Media.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. The Other segment engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

