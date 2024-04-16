Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $621,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,926. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

