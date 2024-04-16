Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declines By 8.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Vanke Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

