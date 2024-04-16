Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declines By 8.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
China Vanke Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
China Vanke Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.