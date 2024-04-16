SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$119.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.33 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Featured Articles
