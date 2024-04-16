Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.48 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,054.22 or 0.04884727 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $366.72 billion and $22.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00055552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,408 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

