Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,742 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.