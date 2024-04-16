CF Bankshares Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

CF Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

CFBK stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

