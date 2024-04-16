Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCIF opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.