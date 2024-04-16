TwentyFour Income (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

Shares of TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.31) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Income has a 52-week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £789.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3,519.17.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Income

In related news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen purchased 47,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($61,783.74). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.