Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 563,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 75.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,608 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.
