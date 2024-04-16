enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 267,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,292,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EU

enCore Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of -0.04.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in enCore Energy by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in enCore Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,256 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.