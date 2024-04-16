Insider Buying: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Purchases 27,200 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00.

Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SSL stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 396,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,511. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0946201 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

