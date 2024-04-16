Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.67 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $113.67 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00124448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00185958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,879,610 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

