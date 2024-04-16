Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

