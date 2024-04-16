The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.67. 611,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,671. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.45.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

