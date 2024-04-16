Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 343 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.39. 270,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,927. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

