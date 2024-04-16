Truist Financial Lowers Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target to $15.00

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $485.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,887,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

