Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 13.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

