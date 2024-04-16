BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 8,529 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,632,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,505,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

