U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,802. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

