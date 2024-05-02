Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Purchases 593 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $17,884.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,860.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,306,000 after buying an additional 120,252 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

