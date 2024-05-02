ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan Purchases 4,313 Shares of Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,801.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert John Andrew Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 25th, Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 9,500 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00.
ASP Isotopes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. HTLF Bank owned about 0.16% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
