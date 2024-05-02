RingCentral’s (RNG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

RingCentral stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

