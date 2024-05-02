M Chad Crow Buys 71,429 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of LOAR opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.