Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $46.00

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in WPP by 48.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPP opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

