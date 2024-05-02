Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $46.00

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WPP Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE WPP opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $57.88.
WPP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
