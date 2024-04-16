United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. 79,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.