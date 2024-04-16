Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

