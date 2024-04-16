Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $103.29. 2,451,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

