SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 30,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

