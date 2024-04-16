SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPYX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 30,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.