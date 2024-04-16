Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.95. 98,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 907,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,037 shares of company stock worth $384,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

