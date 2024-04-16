Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 736,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

