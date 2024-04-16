Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $687,000.

DFUV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. 78,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

