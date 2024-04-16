Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 641,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

