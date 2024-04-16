Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,262 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. 2,043,787 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

