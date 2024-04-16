United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $8.77 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

