Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.46. The company had a trading volume of 262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,375. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

