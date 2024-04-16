Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

